Joe Ham To Fight For Belt On Burns vs. Indongo Card
The undefeated Glaswegian, 25, is currently 10-0 with five early endings but will be looking to advance his flawless ledger, live on Sky Sports. Ham is scheduled for action at the SSE Hydro Arena in his home city on April 15, as part of the supporting cast to Ricky Burns' WBA super-lightweight title defence against IBF and IBO champion Julius Indongo.
