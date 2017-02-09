Is Giovanni Santillan the Newest Gem for Thompson Boxing?
SANTILLAN vs. TIENDA GOES FRIDAY - It's one of the biggest secrets in boxing, but Thompson Boxing Promotions has long been uncovering some of the best talent in Southern California. Santillan a slick-fighting southpaw out of San Diego, faces Mexico's Omar Tienda in the main event on Friday Feb. 10, at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario.
