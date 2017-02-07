IBF: Errol Spence Will Get Title Shot - With or Without Kell Brook

The purse bid for the IBF welterweight title fight between world champion Kell Brook and top rated challenger Errol Spence was scheduled for Tuesday, but a seven day extension has been granted by the organization to allow promoters Eddie Hearn [for Brook] and Tom Brown [for Spence] the opportunity to make a deal on their own. This much is clear: for Brook to keep his title he must face Spence next, regardless.

