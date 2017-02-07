IBF: Errol Spence Will Get Title Shot...

IBF: Errol Spence Will Get Title Shot - With or Without Kell Brook

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

The purse bid for the IBF welterweight title fight between world champion Kell Brook and top rated challenger Errol Spence was scheduled for Tuesday, but a seven day extension has been granted by the organization to allow promoters Eddie Hearn [for Brook] and Tom Brown [for Spence] the opportunity to make a deal on their own. This much is clear: for Brook to keep his title he must face Spence next, regardless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Sun Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan '17 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec '16 shabbyshoes 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,668,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC