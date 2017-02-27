Hughie Fury's drugs hearing puts Parker fight at risk
Hughie Fury's availability for his WBO world title challenge against Kiwi Joseph Parker is in the balance. / Photo: AP Joseph Parker's promoters have contingencies in place should Hughie Fury receive a ban for allegedly failing a drugs test two years ago and be ruled out of his mandatory world heavyweight title shot against the New Zealander.
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
