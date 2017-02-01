Hearn: Cotto-Brook Does Big Business in UK, Cotto Don't Want It
IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook is in a precarious situation. With a purse bid looming on Tuesday for his mandatory defense against challenger Errol Spence , Brook might be too big for 147 - but he doesn't want give up his world title.
