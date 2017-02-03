HBO Begins To Fill The Gaps In Search Of A Brighter Future
When the January 28 HBO Boxing After Dark doubleheader was first announced, its matchups were met with mixed reviews. Francisco Vargas was due to make the second defense of his super featherweight title versus Miguel Berchelt, while the man whom he defeated to win said belt Takashi Miura would open the show versus veteran trialhorse Miguel 'Micky' Roman.
