Haye, Bellew trade verbal blows befor...

Haye, Bellew trade verbal blows before heavyweight clash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

REUTERS: Former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye and Saturday's opponent Tony Bellew traded verbal insults but thankfully no punches as they warmed up for their much-hyped contest.The pair entered their pre-fight news conference from different corridors at a Liverpool hotel and had burly minders separating them as they engaged in some heated trash-talk.Haye, 36, has fought twice since returning from a three-year absence while WBC cruiserweight champion Bellew, from Liverpool, has moved up two weights to take on the Londoner."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb 19 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb 13 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb 5 Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC