Gomera primed for title shot

AFTER securing the Philippine Boxing Federation featherweight title in December last year in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Highland Bocing Gym's boxer Jelbirt Gomera is up for another title shot on March 17 in Tokyo, Japan. Gomera escaped fellow Filipino boxer Eduardo Mancito in December via unanimous decision to earn a shot at the vacant OPBF Bantamweight title against Hidenori Otake in a 12-round bout.

