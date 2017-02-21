Gomera primed for title shot
AFTER securing the Philippine Boxing Federation featherweight title in December last year in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, Highland Bocing Gym's boxer Jelbirt Gomera is up for another title shot on March 17 in Tokyo, Japan. Gomera escaped fellow Filipino boxer Eduardo Mancito in December via unanimous decision to earn a shot at the vacant OPBF Bantamweight title against Hidenori Otake in a 12-round bout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Sun
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC