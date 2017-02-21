Ghana's Awinbono to fight Plant in Alabama on Feb 25
Ghana boxer Thomas Awinbono is back in the ring in a space of a month to fight America's unbeaten super middleweight prospect Caleb Plant in the United States on Saturday, February 25. Awinbono lost against Derrick Webster by a unanimous decision last month and will hope to turn his fortunes this time round. The 10-round bout is the main event on the Premier Boxing Champions card and will take place at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC