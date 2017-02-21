Ghana's Awinbono to fight Plant in Al...

Ghana's Awinbono to fight Plant in Alabama on Feb 25

Ghana boxer Thomas Awinbono is back in the ring in a space of a month to fight America's unbeaten super middleweight prospect Caleb Plant in the United States on Saturday, February 25. Awinbono lost against Derrick Webster by a unanimous decision last month and will hope to turn his fortunes this time round. The 10-round bout is the main event on the Premier Boxing Champions card and will take place at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

