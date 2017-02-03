George Foreman has some fighting words for President Trump
Boxing legend George Foreman, a longtime Trump supporter, says the new president should shut out all the criticism and just "fight." A longtime Trump supporter, Foreman told Fox News on Saturday that the new president needs to shut out all the criticism from the media and elsewhere and just fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan '17
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec '16
|shabbyshoes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC