Gavin McDonnell loses on points to Re...

Gavin McDonnell loses on points to Rey Vargas in WBC world title fight

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Gavin McDonnell's dream of joining twin brother Jamie as a world champion was shattered as classy Mexican Rey Vargas scored a points decision to land the vacant WBC super-bantamweight title. The 30-year-old produced a display of immense grit - landing telling blows in the ninth round - but his 26-year-old opponent's confident work throughout saw him gain a 114-114 117-111 116-112 decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb 19 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb 13 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb 5 Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,019 • Total comments across all topics: 279,154,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC