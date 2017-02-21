Gavin McDonnell loses on points to Rey Vargas in WBC world title fight

Gavin McDonnell's dream of joining twin brother Jamie as a world champion was shattered as classy Mexican Rey Vargas scored a points decision to land the vacant WBC super-bantamweight title. The 30-year-old produced a display of immense grit - landing telling blows in the ninth round - but his 26-year-old opponent's confident work throughout saw him gain a 114-114 117-111 116-112 decision.

