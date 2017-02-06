Former financial adviser to Mike Tyso...

Former financial adviser to Mike Tyson, Glen Rice pleads guilty in criminal fraud

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Heavyweight champ Mike Tyson said his financial adviser was so close that he invited the money man to his wedding. But the man advising them about their funds was stealing, according to a guilty plea Monday in federal court from Brian J. Ourand, a former executive with a management group owned by Live Nation Entertainment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Sun Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan '17 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec '16 shabbyshoes 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,353 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC