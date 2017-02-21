Former champ, Cowboys fan George Fore...

Former champ, Cowboys fan George Foreman thinks AT&T Stadium is perfect site for big boxing matches

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made no secret his desire to make AT&T Stadium the home to some of the biggest boxing matches. The Cowboys' home hosted the Canelo Alvarez-Liam Smith fight in September and Jones tried to get the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao super fight in Arlington before Mayweather nixed the venue .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Sun JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb 13 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb 5 Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,082 • Total comments across all topics: 279,046,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC