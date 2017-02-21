The ongoing verbal barbs being traded by Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is giving boxing a bad name, according to two-time world champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez who believes the fight would be "a joke". http://www.independent.ie/sport/other-sports/boxing/floyd-mayweather-vs-conor-mcgregor-is-a-joke-for-the-boxing-world-saul-canelo-alvarez-35473224.html The ongoing verbal barbs being traded by Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is giving boxing a bad name, according to two-time world champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez who believes the fight would be "a joke".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.