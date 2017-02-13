Floyd Mayweather posts shout-out to h...

Floyd Mayweather posts shout-out to his UK fans ahead of boxing legend's three-date tour

8 hrs ago

Floyd Mayweather has issued a rallying cry to his UK fans as he prepares to fly in for his tour. The retired superstar boxer will visit Leeds, Leicester and London next month and will be quizzed about his life, career and a potential fight with UFC star Conor McGregor.

