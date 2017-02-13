Floyd Mayweather posts shout-out to his UK fans ahead of boxing legend's three-date tour
Floyd Mayweather has issued a rallying cry to his UK fans as he prepares to fly in for his tour. The retired superstar boxer will visit Leeds, Leicester and London next month and will be quizzed about his life, career and a potential fight with UFC star Conor McGregor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|11 hr
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC