Floyd Mayweather & Instagram Star Yay...

Floyd Mayweather & Instagram Star Yaya Dating? Flaunts PDA At Super Bowl LI - Pic

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Floyd Mayweather was getting very cozy with Instagram star Yaya at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, causing fans to wonder if the boxing champ is officially off the market! The beauty on his arm is a total blonde bombshell. Check out the pics! Is love in the air for Floyd Mayweather ? The boxing champ, 39, was spotted posing for a cute selfie with a gorgeous blonde in Houston, Texas at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? 23 hr Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb 5 Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan '17 buck off turkey 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,476 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC