Floyd Mayweather & Instagram Star Yaya Dating? Flaunts PDA At Super Bowl LI - Pic

Floyd Mayweather was getting very cozy with Instagram star Yaya at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, causing fans to wonder if the boxing champ is officially off the market! The beauty on his arm is a total blonde bombshell. Check out the pics! Is love in the air for Floyd Mayweather ? The boxing champ, 39, was spotted posing for a cute selfie with a gorgeous blonde in Houston, Texas at Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, sending the rumor mill into overdrive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.