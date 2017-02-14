Floyd Mayweather calls out UFC star Conor McGregor

The night Barcelona were battered: Messi and Co heading out of the Champions League after being thrashed 4-0 by Di Maria's PSG Is the Manchester rain going to wash away Mourinho's hopes of landing Griezmann? Atletico Madrid ace reveals concerns about weather in England Fulham flop Mitroglou shows Aubameyang how it's done: Benfica striker nets winner as Dortmund star misses penalty in last-16 tie 'We could have stood on our heads and it would have been the same result': Enrique furious after Barca capitulation Messi didn't touch the ball in PSG's area and Barca had just ONE shot on target: The stats that show this was no fluke Wenger confirms Ospina WILL start ahead of Cech against Bayern as Arsenal boss credits keeper for seeing side into last 16 Manchester City's worst fears come true as they confirm A 27m Jesus has broken metatarsal just weeks after making his debut Bayern boosted by ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.