Filipino Boxer and Senator Manny Pacquiao Opposes LGBTQ Rights and Defends Murderers
Emmanuel "Manny" Dapidran Pacquiao, pro boxer and Senator of the Philippines, argued against pro-LGBTQ legislation and for anti-LGBTQ murder. The legislation in question is Senate Bill 1271: a bill that would prohibit discrimination of others on the basis of their sexual orientation, gender identity and expression.
