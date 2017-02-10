Easter: Still Feel Like I'm Underestimated, Must Win Fights By KO
The IBF lightweight champion just knows he hasn't received the type of credit he feels he deserves for what he has done, particularly in his championship victory over previously undefeated Richard Commey. The unbeaten Easter traded with the hard-hitting Commey throughout their 12-round fight, displayed a reliable chin and won a world title in entertaining fashion.
