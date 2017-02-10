DiBella: Pay-Per-View is Dying; Wilder-Joshua Not a PPV Fight

NEW YORK If Lou DiBella's vision for a full unification fight in the heavyweight division comes to fruition, Deontay Wilder would fight Anthony Joshua in a battle of unbeatens sometime in 2018. If Alabama's Wilder and England's Joshua can continue winning, eventually own all four heavyweight titles and agree to meet to determine heavyweight supremacy, DiBella doesn't think their fight should be televised via pay-per-view in the United States.

