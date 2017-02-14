DiBella: Baranchyk Can Become The Belarusian Gatti
On Friday, February 10, boxing fans were treated to a fight of the year candidate between junior welterweights Ivan "The Beast" Baranchyk of Brooklyn, NY and Arizona's Abel Ramos. The bout took place at the Buffalo Run Casino in the main event of ShoBox: The New Generation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Mon
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC