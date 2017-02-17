Deontay Wilder's fight vs. Gerald Washington viewed as 'step one to unification'
Deontay Wilder works out leading up to the Feb. 25 fight vs. Gerald Washington in Birmingham Time isn't running out on WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder's boxing career, but the 31-year-old Tuscaloosa native and his team are tired of waiting. Wilder has held his belt for more than two years, and he'll put it to the test in a title defense against Gerald Washington on Feb. 25 in Birmingham's Legacy Arena.
