Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] Democrat Wants Nevadans to Abolish Treasurer, Controller A Democratic lawmaker said Tuesday that the offices of Nevada's two statewide-elected officials who oversee the state's finances are so lacking in purpose that they should be abolished.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.