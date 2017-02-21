De La Hoya: Mayweather-McGregor is a Disrespect To Boxing
Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya, who promotes Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez , agrees with the opinion of his fighter as it relates to a much talked about pay-per-view clash between retired former five division champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC superstar Conor McGregor. For the last year, Mayweather and McGregor have been taunting each other in the press and on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb 19
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC