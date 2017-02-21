De La Hoya: Mayweather-McGregor is a Disrespect To Boxing

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya, who promotes Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez , agrees with the opinion of his fighter as it relates to a much talked about pay-per-view clash between retired former five division champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC superstar Conor McGregor. For the last year, Mayweather and McGregor have been taunting each other in the press and on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.