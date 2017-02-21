Dana White: Conor McGregor's Next Fight Will Be MMA Rules in the UFC
UFC president Dana White continues to shoot down speculation about a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match, saying that he expects McGregor's next fight to be in the UFC under mixed martial arts rules and he even has an opponent in mind.
