Conor McGregor Teams Up with Irish Boxing Star ... 'Floyd Fight Will Happen'

Conor McGregor has been hitting the boxing gym with an Irish boxing sensation -- who tells TMZ Sports the UFC star is 100% confident the fight with Floyd Mayweather will actually take place. We spoke with 25-year-old Michael Conlan -- who won an Olympic bronze medal for Ireland in 2012.

