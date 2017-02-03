Chris Eubank Jr v Renold Quinlan unde...

Chris Eubank Jr v Renold Quinlan undercard: Fight times, previews, odds and more

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

GETTYChris Eubank Jr will headline the night but the undercard will provide plenty of entertainmentChris Eubank Jr v Renold Quinlan undercardAdam Etches v John Ryder Kid Galahad v Joseph Agbeko David Price v Christian Hammer Chris Eubank Jr v Renold Quinlan GETTYChris Eubank Sr will be in the corner for his son on the nightDavid Price v Christian HammerOn another night in another town, this bout has the clout to take a headline slot.Christian Hammer produced a massive upset in October when he outpointed Erkan Teper to take the WBO European heavyweight title which he will put on the line in London.The Romanian-born 29-year-old, who retired on his stool two years ago against Tyson Fury is challenged by Liverpool's David Price, a man with big aspirations.His biggest fight to date interestingly came against Teper, who knocked him out in the second round for the European title in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan '17 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec '16 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec '16 retoohs 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,557,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC