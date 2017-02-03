Chris Eubank Jnr defeated Australia's Renold Quinlan in London on Saturday
Chris Eubank Jnr plans to fight again as soon as April, and again mentioned James DeGale and Billy Joe Saunders in his pursuit of a significant fight. The 27-year-old, who won the lightly-regarded IBO title via a 10th-round stoppage of Australia's Renold Quinlan in his first fight at super-middleweight on Saturday, plans to return to the gym on Sunday in preparation for what he hopes will be a busy year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan '17
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec '16
|shabbyshoes
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC