Chris Eubank Jnr accused of living of...

Chris Eubank Jnr accused of living off his dad's name by Renold Quinlan

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Renold Quinlan claims Chris Eubank Junior is happy to live off his dad's name rather than make one for himself. Quinlan claims Eubank bottled it when he had the chance to step out from the shadow of his famous father and fight Gennady Golovkin last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Wed TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan 6 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan 3 ManatheDada 1
News Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c... Jan '17 i know more than you 1
News UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as... Jan '17 buck off turkey 1
News Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ... Dec '16 shabbyshoes 1
News 'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight... Dec '16 retoohs 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,124 • Total comments across all topics: 278,517,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC