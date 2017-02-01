Chris Eubank Jnr accused of living off his dad's name by Renold Quinlan
Renold Quinlan claims Chris Eubank Junior is happy to live off his dad's name rather than make one for himself. Quinlan claims Eubank bottled it when he had the chance to step out from the shadow of his famous father and fight Gennady Golovkin last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Wed
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan 6
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan 3
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
|UFC star Ronda Rousey urged to retire by Mum as...
|Jan '17
|buck off turkey
|1
|Photos: Miguel Cotto, James Kirkland - Go Face ...
|Dec '16
|shabbyshoes
|1
|'I know I won': Joseph Parker brushes off fight...
|Dec '16
|retoohs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC