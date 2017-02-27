Chavez Jr: This Fight Will Show Canelo To Stay in His Weight Class
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is looking to use his size and skill to wear down his country rival Saul "Canelo" Alvarez , and send him dwindling back to the junior middleweight division. There is a catch-weight in place, with 164.5-pounds at the meeting ground.
