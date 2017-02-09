Chad Dawson vs. Andrzej Fonfara Added to Garcia-Thurman
NEW YORK Promoter Lou DiBella confirmed that a light heavyweight bout between Chad Dawson and Andrzej Fonfara has been added to the Danny Garcia-Keith Thurman undercard March 4 in Brooklyn. It is possible the Dawson-Fonfara fight could become part of CBS' telecast that night from Barclays Center, either live or on delay.
