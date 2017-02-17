Central Asian oligarch eyes seat on UEFA executive committee

In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 30, 2010 Kazakh oligarch Kairat Boranbayev, right, poses with former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, center, Kazakh boxer Ivan Dychko, second right, and Kazakh boxing instructor Asylkhan Busurmanov, left, in Astana, Kazakhstan. Based in the city of Almaty, five time zones and 3,350 miles east of UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the politically connected businessman, Kairat Boranbayev, is targeting a seat on the executive committee of European football's governing body.

