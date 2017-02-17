Central Asian oligarch eyes seat on U...

Central Asian oligarch eyes seat on UEFA executive committee

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 30, 2010 Kazakh oligarch Kairat Boranbayev, right, poses with former world heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, center, Kazakh boxer Ivan Dychko, second right, and Kazakh boxing instructor Asylkhan Busurmanov, left, in Astana, Kazakhstan. Based in the city of Almaty, five time zones and 3,350 miles east of UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the politically connected businessman, Kairat Boranbayev, is targeting a seat on the executive committee of European football's governing body.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Sun JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb 13 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb 8 Getspharts 2
News Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09) Feb 5 Phart Like a Priest 193
News Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ... Feb 1 TitlePharts 2
News UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi... Jan '17 do it hard 1
News BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery Jan '17 ManatheDada 1
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,308 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC