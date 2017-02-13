Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz tril...

Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz trilogy fight OFF

Carl Frampton lost his rematch against Leo Santa Cruz in Las Vegas in January WBA featherweight champion Santa Cruz's father and trainer, Jose, does not want him to defend his title in Northern Ireland because he fears he will get robbed by judges on these shores.Frampton, 30, lost a closely contested rematch Santa Cruz in Las Vegas last month after beating the Mexican in New York last year and hoped the LA-based fight would deliver on his promise to fight in Belfast.

