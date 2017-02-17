Broner outpoints Granados in 10-round...

Broner outpoints Granados in 10-round welterweight bout

15 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

Boxing in his hometown after a tumultuous year of legal and personal troubles, Adrien "The Problem" Broner fought to a split decision over Adrian Granados in a 10-round welterweight bout Saturday night at Xavier University's Cintas Center. Broner had fought just once in the past 15 months.

