Broner outpoints Granados in 10-round welterweight bout
Boxing in his hometown after a tumultuous year of legal and personal troubles, Adrien "The Problem" Broner fought to a split decision over Adrian Granados in a 10-round welterweight bout Saturday night at Xavier University's Cintas Center. Broner had fought just once in the past 15 months.
