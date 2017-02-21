Broner-Granados Fight Peaked at 859,000 Viewers on Showtime
The polarizing former four-division champion's entertaining fight against Adrian Granados peaked at 859,000 viewers on Saturday night and drew an average viewership of 779,000, according to ratings released Wednesday by Nielsen Media Research. That made Broner-Granados a back-and-forth, 10-round bout Broner won by split decision in his hometown of Cincinnati the most-watched live boxing match on Showtime since Deontay Wilder's WBC heavyweight championship victory over Bermane Stiverne in January 2015 .
