Brit boxing legend Michael Watson inj...

Brit boxing legend Michael Watson injured in brutal ACID...

10 hrs ago

The former middleweight champion is believed to have been the victim of the attempted robbery leaving him and his carer in hospital. The assailants sprayed a substance into his carer Lennard Ballack's eyes, punched him, and pulled Watson out of the car before dragging him along the street.

Chicago, IL

