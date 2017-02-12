Brisbane could miss Jeff Horn-Manny P...

Brisbane could miss Jeff Horn-Manny Pacquiao fight as adviser claims bout will be held in UAE

The proposed fight between Jeff Horn and Manny Pacquiao has been thrown into confusion with an adviser to the Filipino great saying the bout would now be held in the UAE and not in Horn's hometown of Brisbane. Duco Events, which promotes Horn in partnership with Bob Arum's Top Rank, was confident the fight would be held at Suncorp Stadium on April 23 in what would be one of the biggest bouts ever staged on Australian soil.

