Boxing trainer Freddie Roach says Floyd Mayweather told him McGregor fight will happen

15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight continues to seem ever more inevitable. The drumbeat for the megafight got louder Monday, when legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach said that he heard the fight would happen from none other than Mayweather himself.

