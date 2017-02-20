Boxing trainer Freddie Roach says Floyd Mayweather told him McGregor fight will happen
A Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight continues to seem ever more inevitable. The drumbeat for the megafight got louder Monday, when legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach said that he heard the fight would happen from none other than Mayweather himself.
