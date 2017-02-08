Boxing legend Mayweather to meet Premier League champions Leicester City
The reigning champions may be battling against the drop this term but one of the world's most famous athletes hasn't forgotten their achievements Floyd Mayweather has asked to meet Premier League champions Leicester City when he visits England on a three-date tour in March. The former pound-for-pound king is due to visit the cities of Leicester, Liverpool and London next month when he will be interviewed on stage by former cruiserweight world champion Johnny Nelson.
