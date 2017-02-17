Boxing: Klitschko packing experience for Joshua fight

Boxing - Anthony Joshua & Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference - RTL, Cologne, Germany - 16/2/17 Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko pose during the press conference Reuters / Ralph Orlowski Livepic Boxing - Anthony Joshua & Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference - RTL, Cologne, Germany - 16/2/17 Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko pose during the press conference Reuters / Ralph Orlowski Livepic Boxing - Anthony Joshua & Wladimir Klitschko Press Conference - RTL, Cologne, Germany - 16/2/17 Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko pose during the press conference Reuters / Ralph Orlowski Livepic Wladimir Klitschko is counting on experience to help him regain the IBF and WBA heavyweight titles when he faces Britain's Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.