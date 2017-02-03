Boxing: Joseph Parker set for $2m payday against Hughie Fury

In winning the right to promote Joseph Parker's first defence of his WBO heavyweight title, his handlers have guaranteed the New Zealander the biggest payday of his career, one that will reap him more than $2million. After weeks of futile negotiations, Duco Events won the purse bid in Puerto Rico overnight against Hughie Fury's promoter Frank Warren with a bid of $US3,011,000 to $US2,800,000 .

