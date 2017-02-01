Boxing champion Frank Bruno is heading to Exeter's newest beer hall

Exeter's first Bavarian beer hall, Bierkeller , will be holding a night with the former professional boxer on Wednesday, March 15. The bar on Exeter Quay, which offers 29 choices of German beers, is set to open on Friday, February 17. The 55-year-old competed professionally from 1982 to 1996 and faced multiple world champions including Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis. Bruno was known for his excellent punching power and he had a 95 per cent knockout rate from fights that he had won.

