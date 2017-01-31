BOXING: Adler looking to swerve Morgan in world title fight
The German champion announced this morning that her next fight is going to be for the WIBF crown leaving the future for Swindon's Morgan up in the air. The WBC last week mandated that Adler must face Morgan next for the green and gold belt with the fight needing to happen before the end of March.
