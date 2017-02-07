Boxers Wilder, Povetkin face-off in c...

Boxers Wilder, Povetkin face-off in court after cancelled fight

16 hrs ago

Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder and Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin battled in court on Tuesday, at a trial over a title bout that was called off after the Russian tested positive for a banned substance. FILE PHOTO - Deontay Wilder celebrates after knocking out Artur Szpilka in the ninth round of their heavyweight title boxing fight at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., January 16, 2017.

