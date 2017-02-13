Boxer Wilder beats Povetkin in US trial over cancelled fight

Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder has won a fight with Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin - not in the ring, but in the courthouse - in a trial over a title bout that was called off after the Russian tested positive for a banned substance. File Photo: American boxer Deontay Wilder exits the federal courthouse in Manhattan, New York U.S., February 7, 2017.

