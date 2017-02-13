Boxer Wilder beats Povetkin in US trial over cancelled fight
Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder has won a fight with Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin - not in the ring, but in the courthouse - in a trial over a title bout that was called off after the Russian tested positive for a banned substance. File Photo: American boxer Deontay Wilder exits the federal courthouse in Manhattan, New York U.S., February 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|15 hr
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
|Rogers: Coach may have doomed Rousey's fight, c...
|Jan '17
|i know more than you
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC