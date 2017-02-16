Bob Hanna: 'Boo Boo' Andrade heading to Germany for title shot

It's only a minor world title and he has to go all the way to Germany to get it, but at this point in his career, Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade will take it, despite all the confusion. The former WBO world light middleweight champion from Providence, who is still undefeated , will try to grab the WBA “regular” super welterweight world title from “Golden” Jack Culcay on March 11. That would leave him one win away from the WBA “super” super welterweight title, which is held by Erislandy Lara.

