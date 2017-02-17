Big punching Wilder believes he can save heavyweights
Deontay Wilder was in the Super Bowl media center in Houston a few days before the game when a somewhat familiar face walked by. Wilder and his girlfriend recognized Andrew Zimmern, who stars in the "Bizarre Foods" show on the Travel Channel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Sun
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb 13
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb 8
|Getspharts
|2
|Cleric says its OK to rape your wife (Jan '09)
|Feb 5
|Phart Like a Priest
|193
|Carl Frampton loses WBA featherweight title in ...
|Feb 1
|TitlePharts
|2
|UFC 207 -- Ronda Rousey vs. Amanda Nunes: Predi...
|Jan '17
|do it hard
|1
|BoxingScene 2016 Prospect of The Year - Luis Nery
|Jan '17
|ManatheDada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC