Arum: I Met With Marquez - He Said He'll NEVER Fight Pacquiao
Last week, former four division world champion Juan Manuel Marquez told reporters that he'll never take part in a fifth fight with career rival Manny Pacquiao, who currently holds the WBO welterweight title. Marquez even went as far as to say that he'd reject a potential offer of "$100 million dollars" to take the fight.
