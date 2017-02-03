Arum: I Met With Marquez - He Said He'll NEVER Fight Pacquiao

Arum: I Met With Marquez - He Said He...

Read more: Boxing Scene

Last week, former four division world champion Juan Manuel Marquez told reporters that he'll never take part in a fifth fight with career rival Manny Pacquiao, who currently holds the WBO welterweight title. Marquez even went as far as to say that he'd reject a potential offer of "$100 million dollars" to take the fight.

Chicago, IL

