Anthony Joshua, left, and Wladimir Klitschko meet in April
Anthony Joshua is on course to realise his ambition of fighting in Las Vegas having finally secured a United States visa despite his previous drugs conviction. The IBF heavyweight champion, who is scheduled to fight Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on April 29, had until recently remained in doubt over his chances of returning to Sin City after his 2011 arrest in England for possessing cannabis and intent to supply the drug.
