Anderson Silva, Roy Jones Jr. start campaign again for boxing match

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is far from being a done deal, but two fighters are already campaigning to face each other in the co-main event of a possible event. Former boxing world champion Roy Jones Jr. suggested on his social media on Wednesday that adding a bout with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva to the event would make it the "biggest event" in history.

